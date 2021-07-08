THROWBACK THURSDAY: Check out these 60-year-old photos of Austin’s airport

A photo from 1961 shows the parking lot at AUS (AUS Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Can you imagine showing up to the airport and only seeing a couple dozen cars? These days, that’s not a reality at any major airport.

That is, unless you caught a plane to 1961.

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport shared several throwback photos on Twitter Thursday showing just how different the airport looked 60 years ago.

One photo shows the front parking lot at AUS — no need to fight for a parking spot way back then.

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport shared several other throwback pictures, including several of the dedication ceremony when the then-Robert Mueller Municipal Airport was renovated.

They added a new terminal, observation deck and the blue tower.