THROWBACK THURSDAY: Check out these 60-year-old photos of Austin’s airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Can you imagine showing up to the airport and only seeing a couple dozen cars? These days, that’s not a reality at any major airport.
That is, unless you caught a plane to 1961.
The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport shared several throwback photos on Twitter Thursday showing just how different the airport looked 60 years ago.
One photo shows the front parking lot at AUS — no need to fight for a parking spot way back then.
The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport shared several other throwback pictures, including several of the dedication ceremony when the then-Robert Mueller Municipal Airport was renovated.
They added a new terminal, observation deck and the blue tower.