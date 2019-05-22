Thriving job market forces employers to get creative with new hires
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Unemployment in Austin is at 2.3 percent, the lowest it's been since the turn of the century. But when most people have jobs, it's harder for employers to find workers to fill open positions.
The hospitality industry isn't always kind to everyone. Take HR director Elva Zdeb at the Embassy Suites in San Marcos, for example. She said hiring can be a struggle lately.
"Before, employees were knocking down the door to find work. Well, not anymore. Now we are looking for them.”
So she opened her mind and talent pool to everyone.
"There are a lot of people in our untapped workforce that we reach out to because no one has reached out to them before."
John Wendel is one person she hired. Wendel, who has autism, has worked at the hotel for over a year. He said his disability kept him and others like him from earning jobs in the past.
"I thought, ok, maybe my disability does have something to do with it."
"With a few simple accommodations, a lot of people with a perceived disability can be one of the most valuable employees we ever had,” said Paul Fletcher, the CEO of the Rural Capital Area Workforce Development Board.
Employers are not just targeting those with disabilities. Hiring managers are now filling open seats with people who may have prison records or those who are approaching retirement. This willingness to look in areas where employers haven't searched before not only provides jobs to qualified people, but also allows businesses to grow in a hard-to-hire market.
"The job opportunities here are almost unlimited. It's just a matter of being open-minded,” Fletcher said.
Wendel is using this opportunity to build confidence in his skills and become a model for others who may have struggled to find a job.
"I just wanted to have my voice heard and just be an advocate for other people,” Wendel said.
Wendel was able to make his connection with Embassy Suites through the Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area. It's a community partnership which helps connect people with job opportunities.
The organization can accommodate anyone in Central Texas with the hiring process, from building resumes to practicing mock interviews.
More Austin Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Austin could regulate scooters like taxis, add new scooter rules
Austin (KXAN) — After several postponements, Austin City Council is scheduled to vote on several ordinances Thursday which would give the city more power to regulate electric scooters, their riders, and the companies operating them.
While electric scooters — which entered the Austin market more than a year ago and have surged in popularity — are the ubiquitous face of these new dockless forms of transportation, these rules would apply to all shared bicycle services and shared "micro mobilities" — the umbrella term the city uses for any shared, short term, compact transportation devices.
After discussions with city leaders and taking in public input, Austin's transportation department says three of the four ordinances they initially proposed are ready to vote on. Of the three ordinances up for a vote Thursday, one would move the city from a permit-based system for electric scooters to a franchise system.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Group files another lawsuit against UT over racial discrimination during admissions
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group is suing the University of Texas at Austin again over claims that the school used racial preferences in its admissions, a violation of the Texas Constitution.
The Students for Fair Admissions filed a suit this week in Travis County District Court, naming UT Chancellor James Milliken, President Gregory Fenves and each of the Regents on the UT board as defendants.
The group, which says it is a voluntary membership organization with more than 20,000 members, filed the lawsuit on behalf of two new members who they say faced discrimination during the admission process at UT in 2018 and 2019. They say that UT's use of "racial preferences in admissions" violates protections set up in Texas law.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Protesters question managing traffic near McKalla Place soccer stadium
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the process to build a soccer stadium at McKalla Place moves forward, some people protested in front of Austin FC's office Wednesday morning, questioning why a traffic impact analysis hasn't been completed.
Precourt Sports Ventures is building Austin FC's soccer stadium at 10414 McKalla Place. They completed a lease agreement with the City of Austin in December 2018 , so they can use the city-owned land.
Last week, the City of Austin's Planning Commission approved a zone change request that will allow the developers to build a multifamily residential unit, cocktail lounge and transportation terminal at that site.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses
- New tradition for UT class rings takes on an orange glow