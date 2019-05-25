Three sent to the hospital after crash on Barton Creek Boulevard and FM 2244

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency assets responded to a crash in west Austin early Saturday morning after a driver collided with a fixed object, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS was dispatched to the intersection of Barton Creek Boulevard and Farm to Market Road 2244 at around 2:45 a.m. A driver collided with a fixed object at the intersection, injuring three people inside the vehicle.

Two adult men were transported to South Austin Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries. One other adult male passenger was brought to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious potentially life-threatening injuries.

Road closures and delays are expected in the area.