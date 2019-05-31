Three new public restrooms coming to downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you really have to use the restroom while you’re out and about in downtown Austin, soon, you’ll have three new options.

The City of Austin ran a pilot program, testing out a portable toilet in five different locations. The trailer has been at Brazos Street and Fifth Street since the pilot ended.

‘Everyone, it’s an amenity for everyone. That’s one thing that we saw very very clearly,” said Matt Macioge, Director of Operations for Downtown Austin Alliance.

He said on average, about 120 people used the portable toilet every day. “Where we saw most human waste in the right of way was east of Congress Avenue,” Macioge said. “When we installed the public restrooms, that significantly decreased by 50-70 percent.”

The permanent toilets the city will install will have plumbing.

One will be on Brazos where the temporary one is now. Another is planned for Brush Square. The third location is still being finalized, but Macioge said, it’ll likely be near I-35 and 6th or 7th Streets.

Earlier this year, Austin’s City Council approved a $1.35 million contract to build up to 10 public restrooms over the next five years.