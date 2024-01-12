AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least three people were injured in a major crash in central Austin on Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.

Shortly before 7 p.m., medics responded to the 5000 block of North Interstate Highway 35 northbound, which is located in central Austin, in reference to the crash. Three people were declared as trauma alerts by medics.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a major crash in central Austin on Friday, which left three people injured | Courtesy ATCEMS medics

Furthermore, all three people were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, one with serious injuries, medics said.

No other information was released Friday.