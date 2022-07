Austin Fire Department crews responded to a house fire on Quail Ridge Drive on July 1, 2022. (Courtesy AFD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is investigating after a fire ripped through a home in north Austin Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 10300 block of Quail Ridge Drive shortly after 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a home “heavily involved” in fire.

Three dogs were killed in the fire. There were no other injuries.

AFD says three adults will be displaced. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.