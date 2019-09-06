Three Austin students among top middle school scientists in the nation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three students in Austin are among the top 300 middle school scientists in the country, according to an announcement from Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science & the Public.

The students are named in a list of the Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS, a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics competition for middle school students:

Adelle Jia Xin Yong, from West Ridge Middle School, for “Smart Mobile Labs—A Low Cost Microscope and Diagnostic Tool which Implements Machine Learning on a Phone.”

Armaan Srireddy, from Canyon Vista Middle School, for “Designing and Building a Shoe Insert that Uses Piezoelectric Generators to Produce Electricity from Walking.”

Gabriel Neibauer, from Florence Stiles Middle School, for “The Degradation of Saccharomyces cerevisiae Morphology by Impending the Metabolic Pathways,”

Over 2,300 students from 37 states applied for the competition and were evaluated by a panel of educators, engineers and scientists who judged on creativity and originality of the students’ science fair projects and their ability to speak on their understanding of STEM principles as they related in real-world examples.

Thirty finalists will be announced Sept. 18th and will be competing for the $25,000 Samueli Prize, the $10,000 Lemelson Award for Invention, the $10,000 Marconi/Samueli Award for Innovation, the $10,000 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Award for Health Advancement and the $10,000 STEM Talent Award.