Three arrested after undercover drug operation at Jack in the Box

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One employee at a southeast Austin Jack in the Box and two other suspects were arrested Tuesday after an undercover narcotics operation, according to Austin police.

The undercover officer made his way to the Jack in the Box at 1936 East Oltorf Street at around 8:20 p.m. There he made contact with one of the suspects, 54-year-old Undrea Jones.

According to the officer, he asked Jones where he could purchase crack cocaine, at which point Jones said he knew someone behind the Jack in the Box counter, identified later as 35-year-old Joshua Favors, who could sell him some. Jones reportedly asked the officer to give him the money for the drugs and he would then go to Favors to complete the transaction.

The officer gave Jones the money who then brought it to Favors behind the Jack in the Box counter.

According to the officer, Jones, Favors and a third suspect, 40-year-old Tiquia Parra, made their way into the bathroom. When they exited, the officer said he noticed Jones and Favors making a hand-off, and Parra placing something in her bra.

The officer reported that he then followed Jones behind the Jack in the Box where he was given a plastic bag of what he determined to be crack cocaine. Once handed the drugs the officer said he made a signal to the arrest team to take Jones and Favors into custody. Parra was also detained later.

During the arrest, Parra freely told police she was carrying crack cocaine inside her bra.

According to the arrest document officers found $10 of police issued cash in Jones’ possession as well as crack cocaine. Officers also found $40 dollars of police issued cash on Favors, as well as crack cocaine.

During a search at the Travis County Jail, officers said they found 28 plastic bags of crack cocaine on Favors’ person.

The total amount of drugs seized by police during the undercover operation was estimated at 9.15 grams.

Jones, Favors and Parra have all been arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.