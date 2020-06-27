Threadgill’s postpones auction selling off Austin music memorabilia due to rise of COVID-19 cases

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Threadgill’s has been forced to postpone its “last hurrah” – where more than 500 lots were due to be auctioned off.

In April, the iconic Austin restaurant announced it would be closing its North Lamar Boulevard location for good.

Owners Eddie and Sandra Wilson had planned to auction their private collection of Armadillo World Headquarters and Austin music memorabilia stored inside Threadgill’s on Saturday.

However, Burley Auction said the auction has been postponed “for the health and safety of customers and employees.”

A rescheduled date has not yet been determined.

Earlier this week, Robb Burley of Burley Auction highlighted some of the items up for sale, including a rare photograph taken by Burton Wilson.

“He took one photo in the entire time of Janis Joplin in 1970 before she died, that’s super rare,” Burley said.

“There’s a first edition poster of when Armadillo World Headquarters first opened, there’s the poster from the night it closed, there’s Willie Nelson’s first Fourth of July Picnic poster,” he added.