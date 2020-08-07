Threadgill’s memorabilia auction reset for Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What was once indefinitely postponed is now reset.

Those wanting a piece of Austin history will now have their day on Saturday, Aug. 8.

(KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Burley Auction Gallery in New Braunfels has reset Threadgill’s Old No. 1 auction for the date and it’s no coincidence. Aug. 8 also marks the 50th anniversary of Armadillo World Headquarters’ grand opening.

“What better way to celebrate the 50th anniversary than bidding on concert posters, memorabilia, and beer signs from Eddie Wilson’s collection at Threadgill’s?” auctioneer Robb Burley said in a press release. “When the new date was suggested, Eddie simply replied ‘What are the odds of the 50th Anniversary date being a Friday and Saturday, just like the grand opening? Sounds like the date chose us.'”



The auction will begin at 10 a.m. to commemorate the anniversary and there are multiple ways to attend and participate.

Limited seating at the restaurant located at 6416 N. Lamar Blvd

Live auction with live internet

Phone and absentee bidding for those who cannot attend

(KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Burley originally scheduled the auction for June 27, but a COVID-19 resurgence caused his business to postpone to a later date.

Some of the items on the bid include:

A 50-year collection of artwork

Armadillo World Headquarters & Vulcan Gas Co. concert posters of numerous artists

Austin decor from the Armadillo & Threadgill’s

Austin music memorabilia

Early neon Texas beer signs

Kenneth Threadgill’s Platinum “Honeysuckle Rose” album

Original back bar from when Wilson opened in 1933

Original Janis Joplin photographs

Porcelain gas & oil signs

Wilson’s collection of vintage Texas beer signs

COVID-19 safety

Burley said COVID-19 preventative measures will be in effect. Attendees will have their temperatures checked at the door. They’ll be required to wear a mask to enter and assigned seats. Live internet bidding is available through Burley Auction Gallery’s website. He recommends online bidders register and place bids in advance.

Phone and absentee bidders are asked to pre-register. You can call 830-629-9280 or email info@burleyauction.com to ask questions, reserve a spot or register to phone bid.



