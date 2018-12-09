Threadgill's auctions off memorabilia with years worth of memories

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Customers wait for tables at Threadgill's World Headquarters for the last Thanksgiving meal the restaurant served on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (KXAN/Chris Davis)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Customers wait for tables at Threadgill's World Headquarters for the last Thanksgiving meal the restaurant served on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (KXAN/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Back when Congress Avenue was a barley-paved, two lane road, Threadgill’s was becoming a place to play the guitar for anyone who would listen.

Now, Threadgill’s is a thing of the past - at least the Riverside street location is. The iconic restaurant closed its doors for good last Sunday.

Still, Eddie Wilson, owner, held an auction that would benefit the Threadgill's staff who would be losing their jobs right before Christmas.

Since 1933 when Threadgill’s first opened, the restaurant has collected hundreds of pieces of memorabilia from the artists who stopped to play there. That collection is what was auctioned off.

“It’s real unpleasant putting 70 people out of work,” said Wilson.

Rising property taxes, rising rent and rising insurance costs are to blame, says Wilson. Still, hundreds came to Threadgill’s for their chance to bid on items from the likes of Willie Nelson, Janis Joplin, Frank Zappa, Bruce Springsteen and more.

Though no official total was available at deadline, Wilson says the restaurant auctioned off around, “Five to six hundred pieces.”

Threadgill's fans should not fret, says Wilson. The North Lamar location will remain open.

“I’ve spent my whole life for keeping getting kicked off this curve… now we are going to go back up north Lamar and start up all over again.”