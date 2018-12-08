Threadgill's auctioning off memorabilia Saturday

Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Memories of a well-loved Austin restaurant that shut down at the beginning of December may still live on in the homes of its fans and customers. They will be able to buy memorabilia at a Saturday auction.

The Threadgill's location at 301 W. Riverside Drive had been in business since 1997. Its owners said increasing property tax and insurance payments became too much to keep it open.

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, people will be able to buy the posters and signs that once graced the restaurant's walls. Those include concert posters for Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Janis Joplin, as well as paintings and photographs. People can also put in bids online.