AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 3,000+ customers were without power in southeast Austin, and the Austin Police Department confirmed a vehicle ran into a pole Thursday.

APD said the crash happened at Willow Creek Drive and East Riverside Drive shortly after 9 p.m.

Due to the pole being down, officers closed the lane. Additionally, APD confirmed Austin Energy also responded to the scene to repair the outages.

To take a look at the Austin Energy outage map, go to outagemap.austinenergy.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.