Thousands turn out for Willie Nelson concert supporting Beto O'Rourke (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Thousands flooded Auditorium Shores Saturday night for a concert and rally headlined by Willie Nelson in support of Democratic Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke.

The KXAN crew at the concert estimated there were between 15,000 and 20,000 people who attended.

The event began with speeches from elected officials and other Democratic candidates, including Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Representative Lloyd Doggett. Some of the performers that followed were Leon Bridges, Carrie Rodriguez, Tameca Jones and Joe Ely.

The O'Rourke campaign also had voter registration booths set up around the concert grounds, and volunteers were working their way through the large crowd with sign-up sheets. They're hoping to increase turnout for the upcoming midterm election and get as many people who attended to register to vote.

The concert is Willie Nelson's first "public" concert held in support of a political candidate, a spokesperson for the folk singer said.

"My wife Annie and I have met and spoken with Beto, and we share his concern for the direction things are headed," Nelson said. "Beto embodies what is special about Texas, an energy and an integrity that is completely genuine."