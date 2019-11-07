Thousands of UT Austin students line up to watch ‘Tonight Show’ taping on campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of University of Texas at Austin students crowded into lines outside Bass Concert Hall Thursday, braving a cool breeze before heading into rows and rows of plush seats and awaiting the first taping of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on a college campus.

(KXAN/Kate Winkle)

The more than 2,500 students applied in October for and won a lottery for tickets to the taping. Other students hoping to get in on standby waited in a line outside, clutching bright yellow numbered tickets.

Friends Xandria Hernandez and Eloise Jewett had No. 2 and No. 3 in the standby line. They explained they got their standby tickets earlier this week when other students picked up their lottery tickets.

(KXAN/Frank Martinez)

“I’m 99.9% sure we’ll get in, but I don’t want to say 100 and jinx it,” Jewett said.



Hernandez has applied before for a taping of the show in New York City, but has never gotten in.

“In college, you’re away from home,” Hernandez said. “This is like a home away from home,” she added, noting she often watches “The Tonight Show” with her family.

As they waited, an employee came over to the crowd and asked what numbers they all were. “You are 1-30? Y’all are good!”

The friends grinned.

Andrea Fierro and her friends Juan Treviño Cerna and David Fernandez managed to snag student tickets, and waited in line with their bright orange bracelets. Fierro said on the second day they handed out tickets, she staked out the ticket area, waiting starting at 6 a.m.

Students Juan Treviño Cerna, Andrea Fierro and David Fernández wait in line (KXAN/Kate Winkle)

“I was the first one,” when they started handing them out at 9 a.m. she said, adding she rushed off to class right after to give a presentation.

The three talked about how excited they were for the taping to be happening at their school.

“It’s good publicity for the university,” Treviño Cerna said.

“And for Austin, too, the city,” Fernandez chimes in.

Treviño Cerna said he was most looking forward to Fallon’s interaction with UT professor and actor Matthew McConaughey.

“I look forward to the audience interaction,” he added.

As they and others waited in the rain, someone started a cheer.

“Texas!”

“Fight!” the crowd responded, flashing a Hook ‘Em Horns gesture.

People who don’t get a seat in (and the rest of the nation) can watch this episode of the “Tonight Show” after the 10 p.m. news on KXAN.