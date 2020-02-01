Thousands of Scouts march to the Capitol for annual Report to State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of Scouts marched to the Capitol Saturday morning for the annual Report to State.

The display of strength and unity, now in its 71st year, celebrates scouting in Texas and the achievements of the last year.

Several roads were closed downtown for the event, with an estimated 3,500 scouts marching from the Ann Richards Bridge to the Capitol,

During the event, delegates from 18 councils reported those achievements to Texas Workforce Commissioner Aaron Demerson.

The Boy Scouts of America says that there are 22,624 registered Scouts and more than 7,000 adult volunteer leaders in Texas.

This year was the first with girls permitted to join the Scouts BSA program. Nearly 300 girls signed up as new Scouts.