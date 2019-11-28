Thousands of runners gather for 2019 Turkey Trot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Before the big feast, thousands of Austinites gathered in downtown to work up an appetite at the 2019 Thundercloud Subs Turkey Trot.

Some 20,000 runners gathered at the Long Center Thanksgiving morning to participate in one of several races: a timed five-mile run, an untimed five-mile run, a one-mile walk or the Stepping Stone School Kids K. The family-friendly event also featured live music, children’s activities, a raffle and runner prizes.

2019 Thundercloud Subs Turkey Trot

2019 Thundercloud Subs Turkey Trot

Every year 100% of the proceeds from the Trot go to Caritas of Austin, a local nonprofit dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness for people in Greater Austin. Caritas builds well-being by making sure that people have a safe home, access to healthy groceries, jobs that provide a reliable living wage and educational opportunities to learn life skills. Nearly $3.8 million has been raised for Caritas since the Trot’s inception in 1991, with a record $350,000 raised in 2018.

The Trot is made possible by over 600 dedicated volunteers who help run the event each year.