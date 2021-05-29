Thousands of people without power all night after vicious storms rock Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 15,000 homes in Central Texas have had no power all night after strong storms rolled through the area on Friday evening.
Austin Energy said its crews worked through the night to restore power to more than 20,000 homes in the city, but more than 11,500 properties across the city are still without power as of 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
Bastrop County, which was placed under a tornado warning on Friday and saw some of the worst damage, is also affected by outages – 1,200 homes have no power, according to Bluebonnet Electric, which is dealing with 2,500 total outages in Central Texas.
Another 1,700 Oncor Energy customers in Williamson and Travis counties are without power.
Austin Energy said people should avoid downed power lines on Saturday and call the company at 512 322-9100 if they spot any.
Bluebonnet said that new crews began to work on the outages at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, and will work “quickly” and “safely” to restore power, it said.
KXAN meteorologists David Yeomans and Nick Bannin pointed out rotation along FM 155 in Fayette County Friday as they tracked a possible tornado in the area.
Many KXAN viewers reported trees and branches down as a result of the high winds.
In Bastrop County, the roof was ripped off the Red Rock General Store, but no one was hurt.