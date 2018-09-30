Thousands of Latinos expected at summit encouraging civic engagement Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Latino leaders in business, entertainment, and politics are coming together this weekend for Voto Latino's two-day power summit.

Voto Latino started as a Latino voter registration group and has grown to a civic media organization that works to help young Latinos succeed in business, leadership and advocacy.

The conference provides training on life and leadership skills ranging from balancing your own checkbook to creating your own start-up to running for office.

"The idea behind the power summit has everything to do about finding not only our voice but re-imagining what you need in order to accomplish your goals," Maria Teresa Kumar of Voto Latino says.

The theme of this year's summit is "Somos Más" meaning, "We are More."

Hundreds of young Latinos and allies are expected to discuss issues impacting the Latino community, learn through innovative trainings and network with many leaders who work across a number of fields.

Almost 4,000 young Latinos have attended previous Power Summits.

Mark Cuban, entreprenuer and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, led a panel Saturday morning along with actor and Voto Latino board member Wilmer Valderrama.

Sunday, Austin's former police chief Art Acevedo will take part in a panel on criminal justice reform and US Secretary and Julian Castro and his mother Rosie Castro, long-time civil rights activists, will close out the conference.

Click here for a complete schedule of events. People are still able to register on their website.