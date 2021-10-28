Thousands in Central Texas without power due to gusty winds

AUSTIN (KXAN) — About 3,500 Austin Energy customers are without power Thursday afternoon, according to the power utility.

The problem? Windy conditions in the area, with gusts up to 30 to 40 miles per hour. The First Warning Weather Team says a Wind Advisory is in effect for most of Central Texas through 7 p.m.

Austin Energy posted a video to Twitter from Twin Oaks Drive in central Austin, showing sparking power lines caused by wind and trees.

Windy conditions are causing outages in our area. Gusts are around 30-40 mph and expected to continue through the afternoon. Currently, 3,500 customers are without power. Video below shows how the combo of wind, trees and power lines can lead to outages.

https://t.co/1CfYWqnHZF — Austin Energy (@austinenergy) October 28, 2021

Oncor is reporting at least 8,000 customers affected by power outages in Williamson County as of 4:30 p.m. In Travis County, a little more than 1,700 of its customers are without power. The company estimates power will be restored around midnight.

The outages are impacting at least one Central Texas school. The Austin Community College Round Rock Campus closed for the rest of the day Thursday due to an outage in its area. Classes and activities will resume Friday, the college says. No other ACC campuses are affected.

Below, you can find links to power outage maps from power utilities in Central Texas.