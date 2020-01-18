Thousands expected at State Capitol for 2020 Women’s March ATX

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of people are expected to descend on the Capitol on Saturday for the Women’s March ATX.

Organizers say that the rally is part of the largest mobilization of women nationwide since the original march in 2017.

The march in Austin begins at the Capitol at 12 p.m., and features a line-up of speakers, including former Texas senator and current Congressional candidate Wendy Davis, Rep. Celia Israel (D-Austin), and Judge Julie Kocurek.

They will address issues such as immigration reform, domestic violence, sexual assault, gun reform, and the impact women have when they vote.

“We’re proud to welcome Wendy Davis, who has been a tireless advocate for women’s equality,” said Shellie Hayes-McMahon, committee head of Women’s March ATX.

“Our entire lineup showcases the intersectionality, power, and diversity of the fight for equality in Central Texas, and we welcome everyone to come hear from these speakers.”