Thousands expected at Q2 Stadium as Austin-Travis County hits Stage 5 threshold

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is urging people to take more precautions as local hospitals reach critical ICU bed capacity, but for many, it’s a weekend as usual.

APH announced Friday Austin’s hospital region, which covers 11 counties, had hit the Stage 5 threshold. The seven-day moving average reached 50 new hospital admissions.

APH released stricter guidelines, which include vaccinated people doing outdoor activities instead of indoor ones and returning to “limited group sizes.”

But thousands are expected at Saturday’s Austin FC game at Q2 Stadium in north Austin.

KXAN asked if there would be any mask rules in light of APH’s guidelines.

“Based on individual circumstances, Austin FC encourages guests to get vaccinations or wear masks when appropriate,” an Austin FC spokesperson said.

There will be complimentary masks available on request at the match, and Travis County will be hosting its third vaccine clinic at the site on the main concourse behind Section 136.

Thank you to Travis County for providing free vaccinations at tonight's match. Get your complimentary vaccination by visiting the vaccination station on the main concourse at Section 136. — Austin FC (@AustinFC) July 31, 2021

DSHS data indicates as of Saturday, there were only nine available ICU beds available in TSA Region O, which includes Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, San Saba, Travis and Williamson Counties.