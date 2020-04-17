‘This too shall pass’: Matthew McConaughey has special message for UT students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey, professor of practice at the Moody College of Communications and Minister of Culture at the University of Texas at Austin, posted a special message for students on the university’s Facebook page Friday morning.

His main point was that students should look back on the COVID-19 pandemic and not focus on what they might have missed out on during the stay-at-home orders and other restrictions, but how they were able to deal with a historically-significant event.

“If we protect ourselves, we’re all protected,” he said. “When it’s over, let’s hope we can all look back and say, ‘hey, I acted in a responsible way during the crisis. I dealt with this the best that I could.'”

He also said this is the perfect time to “take inventory.”

“Take this time to write, take this time to get to know yourself better,” he said. “Take this time to get to know your loved ones better … use this time wisely.”

The video, in full, is below: