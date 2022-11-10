Kenyon Adams, the new director of public programs for the Blanton Museum of Art (Blanton Museum Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Blanton Museum of Art in Austin on Wednesday named a new director of public programs who will help introduce the city to the museum’s new redesigned grounds.

Kenyon Adams will take on the role and help launch a new lineup of programming for the museum when it reopens its grounds, which are currently under construction.

The grounds are being redesigned by international design firm Snøhetta, with work expected to be done by the spring.

The museum said the events Adams will be planning will include live events at what will be the centerpiece of the redesigned grounds, the Moody Patio.

“I’m thrilled to join the Blanton during this transformational stage and lead its public programming in a reimagined space,” said Adams in the release. “The unique potential of public programs is the opportunity to activate spaces in ways that connect audiences, mission, and institutional memory. I greatly look forward to working with the team to further engage Austin’s diverse communities.”

Adams in the past served as the founding director of the arts initiatives at Grace Farms and the SANAA-designed River Building in New Canaan, Connecticut. There, he helped to develop and lead public arts programming for an award-winning international institution.

Adams moved to Austin from Brooklyn last fall, according to the museum, and has worked with Fusebox Festival. He’s a senior fellow at the Hannah Arendt Center at Bard College and a resident artist at Texas Performing Arts at The University of Texas at Austin.

The museum said Adams has also performed nationally as a singer, songwriter and blues harmonica player.