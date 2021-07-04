‘THIS is why fireworks are illegal in the City of Austin’: 2 family homes go up in flames July 3

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As sparklers and firecrackers are ready for lighting for Independence Day this Sunday, Austin Fire Department has a grim warning for residents.

Late Saturday, July 3, AFD crews reported to Donahue Lane in southeast Austin, where two homes were incinerated after AFD says fireworks set the duplex aflame.

“THIS is why fireworks are illegal in the City of Austin!! Now 2 families have lost their cars and have significant damage to their homes. Security cameras captured the event as fireworks landed in the carport of this duplex on Donahue Ln.” Austin Fire Department

The inferno was reported around 11 p.m. and AFD crews extinguished the flames by midnight. The department says crews were able to contain the fire to vehicles, a carport and an attic — despite severe damage.

Residents will be able retrieve some belongings, AFD says, adding: “Cause fireworks.”

Setting off fireworks in the Austin city limits can also come with a hefty $568 fine, AFD says. Additionally, a resident can face felony arson or assault charges if someone is injured or property is damaged.

DID YOU KNOW? In addition to lighting them up, it’s also illegal to have or sell fireworks within 5,000 feet of the city limits.

Items that are legal for residents to spark include:

Sparklers with wooden sticks, not wire sticks

Smoke bombs

Glow worms or snakes

Poppers, trick noisemakers or snappers

AFD says fireworks complaints should be reported to Austin 3-1-1, not 9-1-1.