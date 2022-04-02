AUSTIN (KXAN) — The ABC Kite Fest is back at Zilker Park for the first time since 2019. The festival was canceled in 2021 and the year prior due to the pandemic.

“The last two years we haven’t had the kite festival really,” Bobby Jenkins, president of ABC Home and Commercial Services. “Now we are so ready to have everybody back down here at Zilker.”

This is the 93rd year for the event. This year there will be a kite contest, professional kite flyers, a dog zone, a concert area specifically for kids and food trucks, among other activities.

Crews prepare for the ABC Kite Fest which will happen for the first time since the pandemic hit at Zilker Park (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)

“Something for everybody,” Jenkins said noting there would be thousands of kites out at Zilker Park Sunday afternoon. “It’s going to be spectacular, it is absolutely the most fun event.”

How to get to ABC Kite Fest

ABC Kite Fest’s website has some tips for parking and traveling to Sunday’s event. Barton Springs Road will be closed during the festival from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The website says do not take the Barton Skyway or Rollingwood/2244 exits from MoPac Expressway. Significant traffic delays and closures are expected near those roads.

Visitors should take the Loop 360 exit and move into the far left lane for access into the park, the website says.

You can purchase parking for the lots surrounding Zilker Park ahead of time on the festival’s website.

There will be free ADA parking. You can also park your bicycle at a rack on the southside of Barton Springs Road, according to the website.

The ABC Kite Fest website has a list of parking garages and Capital Metro bus routes that will get you close to the park.

