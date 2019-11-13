This epic Star Wars-themed plane has been spotted at ABIA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This plane might look like it belongs in a galaxy far, far away – but a true Jedi wouldn’t be fooled.

In fact, it’s been spotted just a little bit closer to home, as the plane touched down at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Wednesday morning.

It left for Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey just after 12:30 p.m.

The United Airlines plane has a special livery to promote “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the upcoming movie from the long-running franchise, which is released in December.

One side of the Boeing 737-800 represents the Dark Side, the other symbolizes the Light Side – and iconic red and blue lightsabers can be seen on either side of the rear wing.

Star Wars fans will have the chance to fly in style up until the movie hits theaters on Dec. 20.