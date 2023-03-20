Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 17, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wondering when the best time is to list your Austin home? New realtor.com data states it’s coming up soon.

The study shows the week of April 16-22 is the best time to list a home in the Austin-Round Rock metro area. This week is forecast to have above-average prices, above-average buyer demand, a fast market pace and lower competition from other sellers.

This week is also the best week for most other metros in the country, the report said, including the Houston metro. San Antonio’s best week is the following week, April 23. The report said the week of March 26 is the best time to list Dallas-Fort Worth homes — bucking the national trend.

“The week of April 16-22 is expected to have the ideal balance of housing market conditions that favor home sellers, more so than any other week in the year,” according to realtor.com.

The real estate company added that the week of April 16 might not have the highest price or lowerest time on the market, but includes a higher-than-average number of buyers, as measured by viewers per listing. It also said spring is “generally the high season for real estate activity.”

The dates are based on seasonal trends from 2018-2019 and 2021-2022, according to realtor.com. It also accounted for favorability toward sellers.

Last week, the Austin Board of Realtors said the area’s housing market is “trending in the right direction” as inventory increased, median home values dropped from 2022 and the average days spent on the market increased.