AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, attorneys representing Austin Police Officer Christopher Taylor will continue presenting their case after the state rested last week. Taylor is on trial for murder in the death of Michael Ramos.

Taylor shot and killed Ramos, 42, during an incident with police back in April 2020 at a south Austin apartment complex’s parking lot. Taylor is on administrative leave with APD.

Defense: Expert witnesses

The state will bring forward its first expert witness outside of the Austin Police Department Monday morning. Henry “Hank” Mowry is the director of engineering at Knott Laboratory, LLC.

According to Knott’s website, Mowry specializes in forensic engineering investigations and incident scene recreations. He has testified previously, he said before the jury was present.

Mowry will present a recreation of the scene from Taylor’s perspective. He also looked at possible vehicle paths for Ramos’ vehicle.

State prosecutors had their own expert witness — the CEO of a forensic visualization company — recreate the scene and take the stand roughly two weeks ago. The defense asked Mowry to compare and contrast those recreations.

The state’s interactive recreation had an overhead view, and also showed what officers and even Ramos may have seen during the incident. It has been used on multiple occasions by the state to show the possible path of Ramos’ vehicle before and during the shooting.

Additional officers introduced as witnesses

After calling several APD officers the jury had already heard from, the defense Friday introduced officers who were on scene with Taylor but not called by state prosecutors.

Katrina Ratcliff, who worked at the Austin Police Department in 2020, was the first of those police witnesses. Ratcliff no longer works at the department.

Ratcliff testified that she believed Ramos’ vehicle was moving toward her and another officer, standing next to the patrol car closest to Ramos’ stolen Prius, in the moments before Taylor shot.

“Where did you think the car was going?” the defense asked. “At me and [Officer] Darrell [Cantu-Harkless],” she responded.

The defense also called APD Officer Valerie Tavarez, another officer on the scene who was not called by the state. She testified that she was “not in a position to take shots at the vehicle.”

When one of Taylor’s attorneys, Ken Ervin, later asked if she would have shot Ramos “at about the same time,” should she have had been in position to, she said: “I believe so, because I believed the vehicle was coming directly towards us.”

State prosecutors asked both officers to say, using a photo of the scene, that if Ramos would have pulled directly out of his parking spot, he still would not have hit a police vehicle.