Third train line proposed in Project Connect mass transit plan for Austin

The latest Project Connect iteration includes light rail on the Gold Line from North-Central Austin to South Austin through downtown. (CapMetro map)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Austin’s transit plan just put even more emphasis on trains to move people around an ever-growing city, with a potential rail line running through Dell Medical School.

Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority CEO and President Randy Clarke and Austin Assistant City Manager Gian Fiandaca wrote in a recent memo to Austin City Council that they’ve made more tweaks to Project Connect, Capital Metro’s long-term transit infrastructure plan.

In early March, planners for Project Connect embraced light rail for the Blue Line from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport through downtown up to North Austin and the Orange Line connecting transit centers at North Lamar and South Congress through the University of Texas campus and downtown.

