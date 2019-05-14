Third suspect identified in connection with north Austin hotel fatal shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A third person is facing a murder charge in what police believe was a robbery-turned-shooting at a north Austin hotel that left one man dead, according to documents filed in court.

Jerome Yancey, 23, faces a first-degree felony murder charge in connection with the May 5 death of 28-year-old Jannerra Williams at the Quality Inn Suites at 7928 Gessner Drive. Roosevelt Haynes III, 17, and Timothy Bowie, 22, also face charges in connection with Williams’ death.

On May 5, guest at the hotel swimming pool reported hearing a loud “bang” at about 8:30 p.m. before seeing three black men and one black woman running from one of the hotel rooms on the third floor, police wrote. Williams was found dead on the floor of one of the rooms.

After reviewing the surveillance footage retrieved from several cameras at the hotel, police noticed a Mitsubishi Eclipse without a license plate at the hotel parking lot at about 7:47 p.m. Three black men were seen getting out of the car.

The men were seen walking towards the main entrance of the hotel. One of the suspects could be seen fidgeting with something tucked into his waistband, police wrote.

At one point, the suspect police later identified as Yancey, could be seen looking directly up at a surveillance camera and police noted a tattoo on his forehead between his eyes and more tattoos on his forearms.

The three were caught on camera going up to Williams’ room and standing outside for several minutes. They appeared to cover their faces as they walked to the door, police wrote. Soon after, a woman was seen leaving the room, walking quickly down the hall and eventually breaking into a run.

On May 9, police released surveillance footage of Yancey hoping to identify him and within 24 hours, they wrote in the affidavit that they were flooded with anonymous tips identifying him.

Yancey’s previous booking photos showed similar forehead and forearm tattoos as the man seen in surveillance footage and he was friends with Bowie on social media.