Third suspect arrested in connection to Gessner Drive shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The third suspect in connection with a robbery-turned-shooting at a north Austin hotel that left one man dead has been arrested, according to Austin police.

Jerome Yancy, 23, was arrested Wednesday, May 22, and faces a first-degree felony murder charge. He was arrested in connection with the May 5 death of 28-year-old Jannerra Williams at the Quality Inn Suites at 7928 Gessner Drive.

Two other suspects, Roosevelt Haynes III, 17, and Timothy Bowie, 22 were arrested earlier in May in connection to Williams’ death.

Around 8:30 p.m. on May 5, guests at the hotel swimming pool reported hearing a loud “bang” before seeing the three suspects and one woman running from one of the hotel rooms on the third floor, police wrote. Williams was found dead on the floor of one of the rooms.

Yancy was identified after he was seen looking directly up at a surveillance camera. Police noted a tattoo on his forehead between his eyes and more tattoos on his forearms.