AUSTIN (KXAN) – University of Texas Athletics announced Third Eye Blind, a multi-platinum alternative rock artist, will headline Longhorn City Limits ahead of the Texas Longhorns game against TCU on Nov. 12.

“Since 1997, Third Eye Blind has recorded five best-selling albums and assembled one career retrospective. Led by Stephan Jenkins, 3EB has earned worldwide success and are in the midst of celebrating 25 years of their self-titled debut album,” UT said.

UT said the concert, located on the LBJ Lawn, had free admission for all fans.

The LBJ Lawn opens at 2 p.m., and Third Eye Blind is scheduled to perform around 5 p.m. UT said the opening act will be announced later.

After the game, UT will also hold a silent disco where participating fans will receive a pair of wireless headphones and have the ability to choose between three different channels.