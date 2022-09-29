AUSTIN (KXAN) – Libraries generally make you think of books, maybe even DVDs, but did you know there are other items available to check out from the library?

The Austin Public Library system allows people to check out equipment from its Tool Library, as well.

Available checkout items include:

carpet fan

bike repair kit or multifunction bike repair tool

gardening tools set

hiking compass

manual impact driver

adjustable binoculars for kids and adults

sets of 3 or 8 pliers

1/2″ breaker bar

post hole digger

50′ or 100′ extension cord

rake

The checkout policy is similar to that of books.

Equipment can be checked out for two weeks with a library card at the Recycled Reads Bookstore in central Austin. The bookstore is located at 5335 Burnet Road and is open Wednesday through Saturday at varying hours.

There are no late fees for the equipment, and the items borrowed can be renewed up to five times as long as no one else has placed them on hold. The Austin Public Library offers courtesy automatic item renewals, so materials that are “due today” will be automatically renewed if the items are eligible.

An item can be placed on hold through the library’s website or in person at the library’s service desk; however, there is a fee of $1 per item if it is not picked up or canceled within the 10-day hold period, according to the Austin Public Library website.

Not an Austin resident? Non-resident library cards are available for purchase at any Austin Public Library location. According to the Austin Public Library, the non-resident library cards provide full access to all the library’s physical materials as well as the virtual library.