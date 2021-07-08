Thieves ram hole in front of Austin bike shop, owner says latest in rash of break-ins

A gaping hole in the side of The Peddler bike shop in Austin was left by thieves stealing bikes. (KXAN photo/Richie Bowes)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin area bike shop has been hit by thieves five times between its two locations since February, and one shop has a giant hole in the front of it as a result of the latest one early Thursday.

The Peddler bike shop owner AJ Camp says surveillance video from a coffee shop next door shows a truck ramming through the front of his Hyde Park store, then a white van with four people pulled up and started loading it up with bikes.

Between that location and his one in Cedar Park, he estimates $70,000-$80,000 worth of bikes have been taken in five break-ins since February. With each break-in, Camp says the thieves take several bikes.

Camp says the thieves aren’t just taking new bikes, they also take bikes that in for repair. Once Camp notifies the owners of the stolen bikes, he says he fronts the money for the bike’s value to the owner and then files an insurance claim in hopes he’ll get reimbursed that way.

Camp says he’s not the only shop owner that thieves have targeted, either. He’s in an email thread with several other shop owners that say they’ve had bikes stolen from them since the beginning of the year.

The owner says police are investigating the thefts, but Camp wants to get the word out further in hopes it will draw more attention to what’s going on and catch the suspects faster.

KXAN reporter Jacqulyn Powell will update this story with reports from other bike shop owners who have suffered recent thefts at 6 p.m.