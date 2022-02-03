‘They picked the wrong time to fix the issue’: North Austin apartments without gas during winter storm

Nicholl Varga woke up inside her north Austin apartment complex and began boiling water to wash her face and dishes. She’s been without gas for more than 24 hours now. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN, TEXAS (KXAN) — Nicholl Varga woke up inside her north Austin apartment complex and began boiling water to wash her face and dishes.

She’s been without gas for more than 24 hours now and is unable to run her dishwasher, take a shower or do laundry.

“I understand that there is a problem, but they picked the wrong time to fix the issue,” Varga said.

Varga’s Magnolia Court Apartments complex shut off gas to residents early Wednesday morning due to a meter issue.

The complex sent out a letter around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday saying, “our gas meter is having issues, and the gas had to be shutoff by the City. The City sent out their crews to correct the issue and we will update you as soon as we receive updates.”

“Then last night around midnight, they sent us another email saying their maintenance crews tried all day to fix it, but couldn’t. This morning we got another email that said the plumber they tried to hire to fix it declined to come out,” Varga said.

The meter issue comes in the middle of another round of Texas winter weather that has left many homebound.

“They knowingly cut off our gas the day before a winter storm warning,” she said.

The apartment complex shut its doors on Thursday due to the winter weather. KXAN’s Kaitlyn Karmout tried reaching out to them for comment and the property management company, Belco Equities, linked to the complex. Neither of them have responded.

For now, Varga has the comfort of electricity, but says without it, she isn’t sure what she would be doing.

“If we were to lose power, we would have no way to boil our water,” she said.