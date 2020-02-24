These two Rainey Street bars could be torn down to make way for new 53-story tower

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two bars on Rainey Street would need to go to make way for a new 53-story tower in the popular nightlife district, and Monday the city’s Historic Landmark Commission will meet to discuss whether to preserve one of them.

Container Bar and Bungalow (90 and 92 Rainey Street, respectively) sit in the footprint of the new tower, which would include residential, hotel and commercial space.

A new 53-story tower proposed for Rainey Street, as shown in developer renderings published by the City of Austin. (Photo Courtesy: Nelsen Partners)

Bungalow, a former home built around 1911, contributes to the character of the Rainey Street National Register Historic District, the commission says, but it is not a landmark itself. The commission will decide whether to designate the spot as a landmark to preserve it, but the city’s historic preservation officer, Steve Sadowsky, told KXAN that’s unlikely.

Renderings from the developers published by the City of Austin show both bars existing in some form in the street-level commercial space. (Photo Courtesy: Nelsen Partners)

That would mean the bar would either be relocated or demolished to allow the tower’s construction to start. Plans for the new building show both Container Bar and Bungalow incorporated into street-level commercial space, but not in the same form as they currently exist.

That has some worried about the continued loss of Rainey Street’s historic charm.

