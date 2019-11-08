These are the lyrics to Gucci Mane’s trap version of ‘The Eyes of Texas’ from the ‘Tonight Show’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rapper Gucci Mane added his own spin to Texas tradition during his appearance on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Thursday night: a trap version of “The Eyes of Texas.”

The rapper appeared on the show during its first-ever taping on a college campus and made nods to the host University of Texas at Austin.

Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) performs a trap version of “The Eyes of Texas” #FallonAtUT pic.twitter.com/uX0MNMc2Fr — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) November 8, 2019

Lyrics to Gucci Mane’s version of “The Eyes of Texas”

I ate a million for lunch

A half a million for breakfast

Everything big in Texas

That’s why I brought this hood necklace

Young, flashy and rich

The Texas girls call me sexy

I’m so handsome and healthy

That Gucci brand start investin’

It’s that line of my brethren

1017 I was born

I’m in Texas, no flexin’

My money long like the Horns

Like Attila the Hun

The underdog mighta won

I made a crown outta thorns

In the trap I’m LeBron

I’m Gucci

Do you think we made a mistake anywhere? Let us know on Twitter!

Taping on campus

Three thousand people, mostly students, packed the Bass Concert Hall Thursday to watch the taping of the “Tonight Show.”

They got to hear this particular moment twice because they had Gucci Mane do another take.

Mane was on the show promoting his latest album, Woptober 2, and performed the song “Move Me” later in the show.