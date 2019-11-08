These are the lyrics to Gucci Mane’s trap version of ‘The Eyes of Texas’ from the ‘Tonight Show’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rapper Gucci Mane added his own spin to Texas tradition during his appearance on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Thursday night: a trap version of “The Eyes of Texas.”
The rapper appeared on the show during its first-ever taping on a college campus and made nods to the host University of Texas at Austin.
Lyrics to Gucci Mane’s version of “The Eyes of Texas”
I ate a million for lunch
A half a million for breakfast
Everything big in Texas
That’s why I brought this hood necklace
Young, flashy and rich
The Texas girls call me sexy
I’m so handsome and healthy
That Gucci brand start investin’
It’s that line of my brethren
1017 I was born
I’m in Texas, no flexin’
My money long like the Horns
Like Attila the Hun
The underdog mighta won
I made a crown outta thorns
In the trap I’m LeBron
I’m Gucci
Taping on campus
Three thousand people, mostly students, packed the Bass Concert Hall Thursday to watch the taping of the “Tonight Show.”
They got to hear this particular moment twice because they had Gucci Mane do another take.
Mane was on the show promoting his latest album, Woptober 2, and performed the song “Move Me” later in the show.