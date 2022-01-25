There’s no water for ‘most of the campus’ at Northeast Early College High School

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A portion of Northeast Early College High School in Austin doesn’t have running water Tuesday.

Austin Independent School District officials said the water is off for “most of the campus” due to a leak, and AISD isn’t sure when the water will be turned back on.

AISD is putting 25 portable restrooms on campus and delivering bottles of water for drinking while the leak is fixed. The band hall, theater and the 500-wing of the school all have running water, AISD said, and students can use three working restrooms in those areas.

The school has electricity and gas, AISD said, so lunch service won’t be impacted. AISD is setting up 10 temporary sinks to use for handwashing for kitchen staff.

Northeast principal Sterlin McGruder sent a letter to school families and staff Monday notifying them of the situation and said, “Because we’re confident we can meet the needs of our students, school will run as scheduled tomorrow (Tuesday).”

“Thanks for getting through it with us,” the letter ended.