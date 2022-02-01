‘There’s always a chance for outages’: How Austin Energy is preparing for upcoming ice storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just a week shy of a year since freezing temperatures led to cascading power failure, plunging millions of Texans into the dark for days, Austinites are bracing for another winter storm. This time, KXAN meteorologists are forecasting a significant ice storm could hit much of Central Texas before dawn Thursday morning.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Austin Energy Oversight Committee, Mayor Steve Adler asked the leaders of the electricity utility, “Are we in a different place than we were last time?”

General Manager Jackie Sargent told the committee it was prepared.

“We are in a good place,” she said, after hearing Gov. Greg Abbott and leaders with the Public Utility Commission and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas give a press conference earlier in the day.

Austin Energy said it has completed 55.2% of the recommended updates and action items outlined in the After Action Report from the February 2021 storm.

“But there’s no way to make a guarantee or promise, because it’s situational,” Sargent warned.

When winter weather hits, it can cause customers’ power to go out for a few different reasons. Some outages are caused by ice, wind or fallen trees interfering with power lines. In those cases, Austin Energy said its crew must get out to assess the damage and fix the problems on the lines.

Other outages are forced by providers such as Austin Energy, when ERCOT demands Austin Energy shut off power to a certain number of customers to lessen the stress on the state’s power grid, a process called “load-shedding.”

