AUSTIN (KXAN) — Human waste, syringes and trash is piling up at a homeless encampment in West Campus. Some students told KXAN they avoid walking by the area because of it.

The homeless encampment is in the artist market just feet away from the Drag and next door to the University Co-op, which is an area with heavy foot traffic.

Joell McNew, president of SafeHorns, a nonprofit advocating for student safety, said the encampment has been there for months and is becoming a danger to not only the students and businesses nearby but also for the people living there.

“There are used needles, used condoms; there is feces, urine, trash,” said McNew. “They are living there, and why is that ok?”

McNew said she has received complaints about aggressive behavior from the people living in the encampment multiple times, and many students are scared to walk by.

“The encampment has grown,” said McNew. “The population is much larger. It is more aggressive, and this is a huge human and public safety health crisis.”

The SafeHorns president said she wants the people living here to get help, but no one seems to be responding.

“When they are participating in criminal behavior and activity and negatively impacting the community, there should be accountability for that, and the city should step in,” said McNew.

KXAN has reached out and is waiting for a reply from the University of Texas, the City of Austin, the Austin Police Department and the local councilmember. Once we receive a response we will add it to the story.