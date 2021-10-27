There are fewer people experiencing homelessness on downtown Austin streets

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Downtown Austin Alliance says the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness decreased by 55% since May.

The DAA says on Oct. 20, it counted about 365 people experiencing homelessness on the streets of the Downtown Public Improvement District. In May, its count revealed 813 people.

The group attributes the decline to the City of Austin’s HEAL Initiative, the reinstatement of the camping ban ordinance and the statewide camping ban, which went into effect in September.

But the alliance acknowledges it doesn’t have a way of tracking how many people have received housing or have moved to other, less visible areas of Austin.

“We know there’s still tremendous need for more resources, more support, for more shelter services and especially permanent housing,” said DAA vice president Bill Brice.

KXAN Reporter Tahera Rahman will have more on this story at 9 and 10 p.m.