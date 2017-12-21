Therapy dogs wear their holiday best to cheer up rehab patients

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Little dogs with antlers made of candy canes and big dogs with elf hats and reindeer bells made their way down the halls of St. David’s Rehabilitation Hospital in central Austin, spreading love and affection to patients in recovery.

The holiday dog parade at the hospital Thursday morning gave the dogs from Divine Canines a chance to strut their stuff — in this case Christmas lights hanging from their necks — and then mix and mingle with the patients.

Divine Canines made a stop by the hospital during last year’s holiday season too.

St. David’s Rehab, located at 919 E. 32nd St., has been providing care to Central Texans for more than 20 years.

For more on the hospital’s services, visit stdavidsrehab.com. Divine Canines has more than 110 active dog-handler teams visiting more than 120 facilities and thousands of people in need of a therapy dog. You can learn more about the organization or make a donation at divinecanines.org.