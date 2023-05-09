The above video shows Sadie the therapy dog visiting nurses and staff at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center for National Nurses Week. (Courtesy: St. David’s)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nurses and staff at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center got a pawsome treat for the start of National Nurses Week.

Therapy dog visits St. David’s North Austin for National Nurses Week (Courtesy: St. David’s North Austin Medical Center)

Nurses and staff were visited Monday by Therapy Pet Pals of Texas. Former St. David’s volunteer Lynn Ashley brought her dog Sadie to the medical center to spread some joy to the nursing staff.

According to nurse.org, National Nurses Week “celebrates the effort, dedication, and sacrifice nurses make every day.”

The week is observed May 6-12 each year.