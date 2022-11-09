AUSTIN (KXAN) — A therapist at an Austin area spa was charged with sexual assault after a woman told police he touched her inappropriately during a massage.

According to a Bee Cave Police Department arrest warrant affidavit, 34-year-old Kevin Frazier Wilson touched the victim without her consent during a two-hour massage at milk + honey in Bee Cave on Oct. 24.

The spa confirmed to police Kevin Wilson worked as a therapist and he was the only man who worked with the victim that day, the affidavit reads.

KXAN has reached out to milk + honey for a response to the claims. KXAN is working to find attorney information for Wilson. This story will be updated with those responses.

During an interview with police, Wilson didn’t deny touching the victim in inappropriate areas, the affidavit reads. The detective asked Wilson if “everything [he] did was within the scope of [his] practice as a Massage Therapist,” to which he replied “No, it deviated from massage,” according to the affidavit.

Wilson was charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony. His bond is set at $15,000.