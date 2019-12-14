The Weekend Gardener: How to maintain your tools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As temperatures drop plants become more fragile and gardening becomes trickier.

With gardens covered up due to the cold, what’s there to do? Well, John Dromgoolel, the Weekend Gardener, says now is the perfect time for some tool maintenance.

Gardening tools are expensive and can be an investment. Knowing how to properly care for them can be as essential as caring for your plants.

Dromgoolel says with proper maintenance these tools can last for years. “You need to take good care of those tools. They’re expensive and they’ll last for many years, mine have. And, I think it’s an easy project on those real cold or rainy days.”