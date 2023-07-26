AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students from The University of Texas will come back to campus for the fall semester in the next few weeks, but it comes as students are raising concerns about safety in West Campus.

“On campus specifically I have never run into any issues,” said UT student, Paulina Pearson. “But definitely in West Campus is where I see people yelling at me.”

Pearson says she has had a few run-ins in West Campus that have left her concerned.

“Some guy followed my roommate into our apartment the other day and he was screaming at her and followed her in,” said Pearson.

People using drugs and begging for money on the Drag is a common sight for students.

KXAN viewers have also reached out about a homeless encampment near the University of Texas CO-OP. Drug paraphernalia and human feces were spotted by KXAN crews when we stopped by.

KXAN reached out to the City to see if anything is being done to help people experiencing homelessness in West Campus.

“The City of Austin is actively engaged in efforts to make homelessness rare, brief, and nonrecurring. The Homeless Strategy Division and our partners have been conducting outreach in the area. Yesterday, the Homeless Outreach Street Team (HOST) made connections with the University of Texas Police Department. This outreach presence will be maintained while social service professionals work to make resources available to vulnerable unhoused residents in the area. Concerns of criminal activity should be reported to the Austin Police Department by calling 9-1-1. If someone is experiencing a mental health crisis, 9-1-1 now has a mental health option that can be used to request emergency assistance.” City of Austin Spokesperson

Some students said they would like to see more emergency call boxes around West Campus.

“That has always made me safe when I am walking from one class to another,” said Danielle Dedominicis who is a UT student. “I do have a meeting every Sunday Night at 7 p.m. and the walk home (Through West Campus) never feels safe, we always walk in a group.”

Kaylan Tchamdjou lives in West Campus, he says he hasn’t had many issues and doesn’t feel unsafe, but he does hope the issue is resolved.

“I don’t know what the source of this is, maybe it is drugs, maybe health issues, maybe the lack of affordable housing,” said Tchamdjou. “I do hope solutions are found”

KXAN reached out to the Austin Police Department for comment on crime in the area, once we receive information this story will be updated.

UTPD has a free mobile app called LiveSafe, that gives the UT community access to police dispatch.