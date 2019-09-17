The Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon announces special Nov. show at UT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you didn’t catch The Tonight Show Monday night, you might not have heard.

Host Jimmy Fallon announced he will be airing a special show from the University of Texas at Austin on November 7.

“This is big,” Fallon said in his announcement. “This is the first time we are doing the show from a university. We have some amazing guests lined up, lots of surprises, and I need a place to stay so if there are any empty dorms on campus.”

“UT Austin, get ready! The Tonight show is bringing the party to you.”

The special campus episode taping is part of a partnership with Samsung.

