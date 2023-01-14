AUSTIN (ABJ) — No offense, Michael Dell and Red Hot Chili Peppers, but horses and carnival rides are bigger draws coming out of the pandemic around these parts.

Despite the star power of South by Southwest and Austin City Limits Music Festival, no other single clocked more attendees than the city’s rodeo, an indication that this rapidly growing tech hub still embraces the region’s cowboy past and typical southern good times.

Hosted by the nonprofit Rodeo Austin, the 15-day spectacle — complete with a fair and professional bull riding competitions sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association —hosted more than 455,000 attendees, according to the nonprofit.

