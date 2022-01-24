‘The Pitch’ to launch as Austin sports, hospitality center next month

The Pitch, a self-described “food, fun, and fútbol” venue, is scheduled to open to the public in February. (Courtesy: Karlin Real Estate)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Northeast Austin will soon be home to a new hospitality, sports and entertainment complex with the launch of “The Pitch” next month, as announced by Karlin Real Estate Monday. Located at the 50-acre Parmer Pond District, The Pitch will join the Austin FC St. David’s Performance Center as one of the site’s key venue anchors.

Features of The Pitch will include food and beverage offerings, a 1,200-seat stadium, an artificial soccer pitch and the five-acre “Parmer Pond.” Key players behind the development include Karlin Real Estate/Parmer Austin, Corner Kick Hospitality Group, Team Orbis, Mark Odom Studio, STG Design, Citadel Development Services, Austin FC and Two Oak Ventures, per the release.

The “food, fun, and fútbol” venue is scheduled to open to the public in February.

“The vision behind The Pitch at the Parmer Pond District is to be a first-of-its-kind sports, dining and entertainment destination,” Dave Greeley, president of Team Orbis and project lead for The Pitch, said in a release. “This will be an unmatched experience for Parmer Austin tenants, Austin FC and club supporters, and the community. With its location adjacent to the St. David’s Performance Center, The Pitch is a venue that does not exist in Major League Soccer because it offers a unique opportunity to create social experiences aligned with Austin FC, Academy matches and in support of this community’s burgeoning soccer culture.”

Food tenants at the venue will include the following:

Ranger Burger: burger bar serving Wagyu beef from east Austin’s Ranger Cattle

Ga Roti: Vietnamese rotisserie chicken restaurant

Taco Flats: Austin restaurant serving Mexico City-style tacos

Sand Bar: beach bar serving tropical frozen drinks and featuring sand volleyball courts

Coffee Club: bakery, coffee shop

Corner Kick Bar: local beer, craft cocktails

“The launch of Karlin’s new food and entertainment experience will greatly enhance the Parmer development while perfectly complimenting St. David’s Performance Center,” Anthony Precourt, CEO and founder of Austin FC, said in the release. “The Pitch, which is immediately adjacent to the artificial turf field within Austin FC’s world-class training facility, will offer a strong variety of food options and gathering spaces for guests who will utilize St. David’s Performance Center and Parmer Field for a variety of events.”